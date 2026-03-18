F1 News Today: Max Verstappen told to leave F1 as champion's rejection unveiled
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen told to leave F1 as champion's rejection unveiled
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Max Verstappen's criticism of the new F1 cars has been met with disapproval and has been instructed to leave the sport if he doesn't like it.
The four-time champion has only eight points to his name after the opening two rounds in Australia and China, and has been vocal about how much he doesn't like the 2026 cars. But one former driver isn't happy with his criticism.
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Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance
We know Max Verstappen will contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, but will he be able to pull off an F1 demonstration run?
Drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard and Nick Neidfeld have all completed laps around the Nurburgring in F1 machinery, but Verstappen's recent request was rejected.
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Aston Martin F1 'takeover pitched by new team' as situation nears 'breaking point'
A manufacturer is reportedly interested in a takeover of Alpine or Aston Martin, instead of aiming to become the twelfth F1 team on the grid.
While we've recently seen one new squad, in the form of Cadillac, grace the grid for 2026, one Chinese manufacturer is rumoured to be interested in an F1 entry.
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Toto Wolff says Max Verstappen is wrong about F1 'horror show'
Toto Wolff has dismissed Max Verstappen's disapproval of the F1 cars after widespread criticism.
The Dutchman has likened the new cars to 'Formula E' and 'Mario Kart', but here's why Wolff thinks Verstappen's in the wrong.
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Furious F1 star refuses apology from rival over controversial Chinese GP incident
One F1 star was left furious with their rival at the Chinese Grand Prix and even rejected their apology.
Drama occurred between F1 youngsters Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar after a collision during Saturday's sprint race. But rather surprisingly, Hadjar wasn't interested in an apology.
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