Toto Wolff says Max Verstappen is wrong about F1 'horror show'

Toto Wolff has dismissed the prevailing view that the F1 2026 cars are problematic and offered a counter to Max Verstappen's criticism.

Following both the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, Verstappen had been the most vocal opponent of the 2026 cars and new rules, his most recent criticism coming after a DNF in Shanghai.

The Dutchman compared the new generation of race cars to 'Mario Kart' and made the declaration they are 'not fun at all' while doubting their racing integrity.

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More than this, Verstappen was nearly a second off the polesitter's pace in Shanghai, and Red Bull appear to be losing time going into the corners to keep up on the straights.

For all of Verstappen's lamentations against the racing in 2026, between Ferrari and Mercedes there was a battle for the lead during the opening stages of race, and one that persisted with the cars in the midfield.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff addressed Verstappen's criticism after the Chinese GP, referring to it as his own 'horror show' at Red Bull rather than a wider problem with the new cars.

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Wolff: Max struggling to cope with Red Bull specific issue

Speaking to the media, Wolff explained: "Max is really, I think, in a horror show. When you look at the onboard that he has in qualifying yesterday, this is just horrendous to drive. You can see that.

"But it's not the same with many other teams. I think from an entertainment perspective, I believe that what we've seen today between Ferrari and Mercedes was good racing. Many overtakes.

"We were all part of Formula 1 where there was no overtake, literally. Sometimes we're too nostalgic about the good old years. But I think the product is good in itself.

"We saw quite some racing in the midfield also. And that is, I think, the positive. Now, from a driver's standpoint, then it comes to the balls-out qualifying lap, that is different.

"Clearly, lifting costs in the qualifying. I'm sure for someone like Max, who is a full-attack guy, it's difficult to cope and digest. But it's more, I would say, a car-specific issue that magnifies the problem that it is.

"Because if you sit in front of a TV or in front of a screen, even Max would say that was interesting racing in the front."

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