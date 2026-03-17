Aston Martin could be the target of an F1 takeover as one car manufacturer is reportedly seeking an avenue into the sport.

The Silverstone-based team and their new partnership with Honda was supposed to propel them into championship contention at the dawn of the new F1 era. This dream couldn't be further from their reach, however, with Aston Martin not only backmarkers but also unable to complete a full race distance.

Lawrence Stroll's team are suffering from vibrations caused by the Honda power unit, which prompts such discomfort that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are unable to sustain the pain for a whole grand prix.

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The vibrations could cause permanent nerve damage, while the Spaniard himself stated that he lost feeling in his hands and thus prompted his retirement from the Chinese Grand Prix.

All of this has come at a time where rumours of a new manufacturer entering F1 are surfacing, with German publication Auto Motor und Sport reporting that Chinese brand BYD could be interested in a takeover of Aston Martin.

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Who are BYD and could they really take over Aston Martin?

AMuS states that the Chinese manufacturer BYD, who sold a total of 4.6 million cars in 2025, could be interested in occupying the twelfth spot on the F1 grid to generate further interest in their product.

The report continues that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is also keen for this twelfth spot to be occupied by a Chinese manufacturer. However, one problem faces a prospective F1 entry, one that Cadillac knows all too well at moment. The challenge of starting a team from scratch.

As a result, AMuS suggests that BYD are interested in taking over an established team on the F1 grid, with Alpine and Aston Martin listed as the candidates.

On the latter they claim: "Aston Martin remains the second takeover target. After the debacle during testing and in Melbourne, owner Lawrence Stroll could soon reach his breaking point."

The report then goes on to claim this takeover could be 'unrealistic'. They cite Stroll Sr's heavy investment in the Aston Martin project alongside Honda's involvement.

Despite their present woes, they argue that Honda wouldn't pull the plug so quickly especially as they are only in their first year of the partnership. AMuS even go as far as to suggest that Honda could takeover the Aston Martin team in the future themselves, just as they did with BAR at the end of 2005.

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