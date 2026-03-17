F1 News Today: Alonso takes drastic action as FIA alarm raised

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Fernando Alonso was forced into drastic action at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend, as Aston Martin's F1 car appeared to pose a safety risk.

The two-time world champion only managed 32 laps before he experienced too much discomfort in the car and had to bring it to a stop, but what he had to do before that point was pretty drastic.

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Aston Martin heading for Honda F1 showdown and 'it's not going to be pretty'

Aston Martin F1 and Honda will reportedly meet ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix...and it's 'not going to be pretty'.

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An F1 insider has revealed how the situation is expected to get 'quite awkward' ahead of Honda's home race in Suzuka, and with niceties perhaps put to the side...

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Red Bull star raises FIA alarm after worrying Aston Martin development

A Red Bull star has hinted that the FIA need to take action following Alonso's retirement at the Chinese GP.

Aston Martin are still yet to have been able to finish a grand prix in 2026, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso suffering a double DNF once again at the Chinese Grand Prix las weekend.

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Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' at emotional Lewis Hamilton reunion

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Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the Chinese Grand Prix saw 'one of the best moments' of his whole F1 career.

The second round of the 2026 season once again saw a Mercedes one-two, with Kimi Antonelli claiming his maiden grand prix victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. But it was something else that caused a tear to come to Wolff's eye.

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McLaren 'would have won F1 world championship with Daniel Ricciardo'

A former Ferrari F1 general manager has suggested that McLaren would have still won a world championship had they have kept Daniel Ricciardo at the team.

Ricciardo was previously at McLaren partnering Lando Norris in what once looked like a highly exciting driver pairing. And Peter Windsor believes Ricciardo would have been just a likely to help McLaren win a championship as his replacement Oscar Piastri.

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Max Verstappen in private jet summit with Red Bull bosses after Chinese Grand Prix disaster

Max Verstappen was seen boarding his private jet with Red Bull F1 management after a disastrous Chinese Grand Prix weekend culminating in his retirement from the race.

Verstappen currently has just eight points in the 2026 drivers' championship, and he and team-mate Isack Hadjar have been driving what appears to be a midfield car.

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