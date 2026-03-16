Hollywood thanks Lewis Hamilton over F1 movie Oscar

It's been a pretty good weekend for seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Not only did he secure a first grand prix podium in Ferrari red on Sunday at the Chinese Grand Prix, but another one of his projects picked up an award at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

Hamilton received a production credit for his work on last year's hit film F1, which starred the likes of Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem, and received much acclaim upon its release.

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The film has picked up several awards during awards season, but Sunday saw it win at the 98th Academy Awards, picking up the Oscar for Best Sound.

And upon receiving the award, American sound engineer Juan Peralta listed Hamilton among some of the film's biggest contributors during his acceptance speech, thanking the seven-time world champion.

"Thank you to the Academy," Peralta said in his speech. "I want to thank Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1, and everyone at Apple for supporting such a fun cinematic experience."

Hamilton was quick to respond to the award as he posted on his Instagram story with his own message of appreciation: "Major, congrats to the team."

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What was Hamilton's role in the F1 movie?

Hamilton was an executive producer on the highly-successful film, receiving a production credit via his company Dawn Apollo films.

It was revealed during the production process that Hamilton played a key role in 'calling BS' when filming was taking place, highlighting ways in which the production team could ensure an accurate and believable depiction of life as an F1 driver through the picture.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer expanded on Hamilton's role back in 2024, saying: "The level of specifics that he [Hamilton] gave us, like in Silverstone in Turn 3 you're in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear.

"So it's that kind of thing that he's bringing to the movie, and he said... when he finishes a race, especially like Singapore, where it's very hot, he can barely get out of the car, they lose 10 pounds... and it's not only him, it's all of them.

"They're just completely exhausted [and] we're going to show what it takes to be an F1 driver."

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