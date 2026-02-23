F1 Movie wins BAFTA as sequel rumours swirl

The F1 movie has claimed yet another accolade, this time taking home a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) - the UK's biggest movie awards.

2025's film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as team-mates at the fictional APX GP team received much attention last summer, with a host of real-life F1 drivers starring in the movie, while Lewis Hamilton received a production credit for it.

While the storyline of the film - which features Pitt as a racer in his 60s who opts to come out of retirement to race in F1 - received mixed reviews, the technical elements of the film have been well-revered, with clever camera shots and an immersive race experience for audiences.

F1 has been nominated for four Oscars ahead of next month's ceremony, with it being put up for best picture, best sound, best visual effects and the video editing award.

On top of this, one of the songs from the star-studded soundtrack won a Grammy last month in yet more acclaim for the film as a whole.

Now, with a sequel potentially on the horizon, F1 has won a BAFTA, claiming the best sound award at last night's ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Sound engineer Gareth John claimed the award, and thanked the film's director Joseph Kosinski in the process, as well as revealing the support they'd had from Hamilton himself.

Will there be a sequel to the F1 movie?

There has been talk of a potential sequel in the pipeline, with a recent interviewer putting to Kosinski that he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook who had said that discussions had started for 'F2'.

Kosinski then replied: "We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for Apex GP.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

On top of this, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told BBC News that a sequel was being worked on, although it's highly unlikely that they will opt to title that sequel 'F2' given that refers to F1's feeder series.

