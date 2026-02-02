close global

Lewis Hamilton looks concerned in front of an Oscars background

The F1 Movie just won a Grammy and next come the Oscars

Sam Cook
Following four Oscars nominations last month, the F1 movie has won an award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The film, for which Lewis Hamilton received a production credit, came out last summer, and smashed box office records for a Brad Pitt film, with Pitt playing the main character Sonny Hayes.

Its story featured around Hayes coming out of retirement to race for the new APX GP team alongside Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris), and a whole host of F1 stars featured in the film.

They filmed large parts of it during F1 race weekends in both 2023 and 2024, giving it that authentic, real life F1 feel.

F1 was nominated for four Oscars last month, best picture, sound, film editing and visual effects, and we will find out in March whether or not it will take home any of those awards.

But before that, the film has won an award at the Grammys, with Chris Stapleton's country song from the F1 soundtrack winning Best Country Solo Performance at the lavish ceremony last night.

Stapleton's song Bad as I Used to Be featured in the film, among what was a star-studded soundtrack.

F1 movie a great success

In terms of the awards and recognition it's getting in the film community, as well as its financial success, F1 can very much be deemed a success, and a sequel could well be in the making.

Indeed, it was Apple's highest grossing film to date, as well as being Pitt's, beating his previous best World War Z in the box office takings.

But the film received mixed reviews from fans, pundits and the F1 drivers who starred in it.

Carlos Sainz wasn't a fan, questioning the authenticity of the storylines, while many fans pointed to the appalling representation of females in the film.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the film as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who in his 60s (yes, you heard that correctly) miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

There is one female character of any note in the film, played by Kerry Condon, who is introduced as F1's first ever female technical director but who then magically falls in love with her driver and becomes Pitt's love interest.

Nevertheless, F1 surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, and we could well be set for a sequel, with director Joseph Kosinski recently revealing that discussions with Apple had begun.

DRIVE to SURVIVE: Season 8 release date and big storylines

The F1 Movie just won a Grammy and next come the Oscars
