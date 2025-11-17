Apple 'in talks' over F1 movie sequel

Apple and producers of the recent F1 movie have started talks about a sequel for the film, according to director Joseph Kosinski.

Released last summer, the film named after the motorsport series saw Brad Pitt's character Sonny Hayes coming out of retirement to race alongside Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The idea involved the old racer returning to the grid for another opportunity with a newly-formed team in Apex GP.

As well as Pitt and Idris, the film starred Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, while seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton received a production credit for it.

Now, there has been talk of a potential sequel in the pipeline, with a recent interviewer putting that to director Kosinski, and calling the rumoured sequel 'F2'.

The Variety interviewer put to Kosinski that he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook who had said that discussions had started for 'F2'.

Kosinski then replied: "We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for Apex GP.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

Was the original F1 movie a success?

Well, it certainly was in Pitt's eyes, becoming his most successful film from a financial standpoint.

The blockbuster surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, higher than World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m) and was previously Pitt's most successful film.

The film also set a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

While it could be deemed a success from a financial point of view, the F1 movie has received mixed reviews.

The production of the film has been widely praised including the use of the unique camera shots, but the content of the film - especially the representation of female characters and the far-fetched plot - has been heavily criticised.

Pitt's lead character is meant to be over 60 years old, somewhat hard to believe when you take into account that even Hamilton is starting to slow down at the age of 40.

REVEALED: What a $12,000 paddock club ticket gets you at Las Vegas GP

Related