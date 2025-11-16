While the Las Vegas Grand Prix has attempted to make its ticket prices more affordable in recent years, there are still eyewatering packages available including a F1 paddock club ticket that costs $12,370.

We all like to dream of a world in which we can afford the dizzying prices that unlock the world of a paddock club experience, with each of us all possessing our own bucket list destinations.

For those of you who would love nothing better than to spend three days at the Las Vegas GP in the lap of luxury, then here is what is included in a paddock club experience.

First of all, let's compare it against other F1 paddock club experiences, just to see how expensive Las Vegas is in comparison to other events on the calendar.

A paddock club experience at the 2026 Chinese GP is far less expensive, with the three-day experience costing £5,254, while Saudi Arabia comes in at £7,575 for 2026, and the all-new Madrid street circuit offers their paddock club experience for £5,882.

What is included in the Las Vegas GP paddock club ticket?

According to F1 Experiences, a paddock club ticket at the Las Vegas GP buys you a three-day ticket, which includes an all-inclusive premium food & beverage menu, exclusive pit lane walk and paddock tour and access to the main stage where live entertainment will take place across the weekend.

In 2025, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson will perform in Las Vegas, alongside Kane Brown and DJ Pee .Wee, the alter ego of Anderson .Paak.

An all new ‘Trackside Tavern’ will feature for those with paddock club access in 2025, which is essentially a premier sports bar on the Paddock Club Rooftop with views of Pit Lane and the start/finish line.

Guests have access to world-class cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and exclusive F1 experiences, while chef stations, lounges and games also add to the entertainment throughout the weekend.

And to top it all off? On the roof of the paddock club there is a rooftop ice rink, named the Las Vegas Skate Circuit, which will certainly be cold enough to use this year with temperatures set to plummet as we head into the Las Vegas GP weekend.

