McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix
McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix
Not the greatest weekend for those in papaya
It's not been a good weekend to be a McLaren fan.
Fourth and sixth in the first sprint race of the season on Saturday pretty firmly cemented them as the third best team on the grid, comfortably behind Mercedes and Ferrari (Lando Norris' fourth place owed a lot to Kimi Antonelli's ten-second penalty), before Sunday...well.
The papaya cars were scheduled to start fifth and sixth on the grid in Shanghai, but electrical issues kept Norris stuck in the garage while the rest of the field (minus Alex Albon) lined up on the front straight.
Things went from bad to worse ten minutes before the race was due to start, with Oscar Piastri's car wheeled off the grid and into the garage. It did not re-emerge.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton stars at Chinese Grand Prix, F1 winner left in tears
McLaren. Oh, McLaren.
Those woes – apparently due to separate power unit issues – meant that neither McLaren completed even a meter of the race. That created, presumably, an awkward afternoon at the track for the team's hard-working social media managers. It is, after all, difficult to tweet about your team's performance in a race when they...aren't.
Even more awkward: about 40 minutes before the race start, they had tweeted a picture of Piastri in his car, helmet on, with the caption 'Ready to go'.
Fans on social media do not yet seem to have grown tired of pointing out that...well, you get the idea.
In fact, the post even had a community note appear for some users, which simply read: "They were not."
You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh...
READ MORE: Alonso gesture to F1 rival during Chinese GP sums up dismal Aston Martin
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
Fernando Alonso blasts latest F1 embarrassment: 'The worst show you can have'
Bonkers to think Oscar Piastri has had a worse start to the season than Aston Martin
Latest News
McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton could win an Oscar tonight as F1 takes Hollywood by storm
- 1 hour ago
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso blasts latest F1 embarrassment: 'The worst show you can have'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stars at Chinese Grand Prix, F1 winner left in tears
- Today 11:46
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- Yesterday 11:55
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march