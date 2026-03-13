Mercedes F1 star injury revealed ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli entered the Shanghai paddock ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix having appeared to have picked up a new injury.

The Silver Arrows starred in the first round of the 2026 F1 championship last time out, with the driver duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli picking up their first one-two of the season.

Russell was strong across the first practice sessions of the new regulations cycle and qualifying, taking the first pole position of the campaign.

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Antonelli on the other hand came painfully close to throwing away his first chance of a podium in Melbourne when he crashed out of FP3 on Saturday morning, jeopardising his prospects of making it to qualifying.

Thanks to the immense work of the Mercedes mechanics on the Italian teenager's side of the garage however, Antonelli was able to hop back into his new W17 to qualify second-fastest.

And though the 19-year-old appeared unharmed by the incident at the time, pictures of him walking through the Shanghai paddock have now appeared on social media, where the Mercedes star can be seen wearing what appears to be a hand cast.

GPFans have contacted Mercedes for comment.

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What caused Antonelli's Melbourne crash?

Antonelli became the first driver to crash in the controversial new regulations cycle.

His W17 crashed out at the end of the final practice session of the weekend last Saturday after Antonelli lost control on the kerb at Turn 2, demolishing his brand new Mercedes machinery.

In what Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described as a 'miracle', the Brackley-based squad were able to pull together and rebuild his car in time for qualifying, with the Italian driver seemingly unaffected at the time by the impact of the accident.

But having now stepped foot into the Shanghai paddock with his left hand and thumb wrapped up, it appears he may have come away from the collision with a minor injury.

There is nothing to suggest Antonelli will have to sit out of any part of this weekend's Chinese GP having taken to the track on Friday, but Sky Sports F1 analyst and former driver Martin Brundle was quick to point out to viewers at home last weekend that Antonelli may regret keeping his hand on the steering wheel during impact.

Speaking on Sky Sports during the live broadcast of FP3 last Saturday, Brundle said: "He kept his hand on the steering wheel didn't he, I wouldn't have done that."

When is the next F1 race?

Antonelli will be back in action with Mercedes for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am EST, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend.

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