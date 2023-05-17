How Schumacher believes his F1 return is WRITTEN in the stars

Andrew McLean

Wednesday 17 May 2023 22:39

Mick Schumacher believes being an Aries will help him get back into Formula 1 as his headstrong nature will push him back into a seat.

Schumacher lost his place in Formula 1 at the end of 2022 as Haas decided to replace him with Nico Hulkenberg following two error-strewn years at the team.

He has kept his finger in the F1 pie by taking up a test and reserve role with Mercedes this season but has made no secret of wanting to return to the grid in the coming years.

Now Schumacher has explained how he hopes to get back onto the grid, suggesting his star sign will help him to achieve his goal.

READ MORE: Wolff opens door for SENSATIONAL Schumacher F1 return

Schumacher: I am an Aries, and I tend to be headstrong

Schumacher admits there are two parts to his personality as he becomes a very different person when away from the track. However, he was keen to stress that this will help him get back into the sport.

Mick Schumacher is Mercedes test and reserve driver this season

"As a child, I could go anywhere and chat with anyone, but the older and more famous I became, the less I liked it," he told Bild. "I am reclusive and quite shy.

"I have two personalities: on one hand, I am the racing driver, and on the other hand, I am the private Mick. That's who I am all the time, but as soon as I arrive at the racetrack, I become the driver. It remains that way until I leave again on Sunday evening."

Schumacher makes no secret of what he's wishing to achieve moving forward.

"My goal is to get a seat in Formula 1 again," said the young German driver.

"I had a precise plan for my career. Even before I entered Formula 4, I knew when I wanted to race in which series to make my dream of Formula 1 possible. But then everything turned out completely different.

"I believe in zodiac signs. I am an Aries, and I tend to be headstrong."

Schumacher took just 12 points from 43 race starts in his Formula 1 career, a record he will be desperate to improve if he ever returns to the grid.

READ MORE: Schumacher handed HUGE blow to F1 return hopes by team