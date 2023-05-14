Wolff opens door for SENSATIONAL Schumacher F1 return

Joe Ellis

Sunday 14 May 2023 11:57

Toto Wolff is trying to convince Williams team principal James Vowles to axe Logan Sargeant and hire Mick Schumacher, according to Sport1.

Sargeant, a rookie in F1 this season, is one of two drivers yet to score a point in 2023 with the other being Nyck de Vries - whose seat is also under threat at AlphaTauri.

Helmut Marko has already ruled out hiring Schumacher to replace the Dutchman which has seen Wolff look elsewhere to try and get him back on the grid.

The Mercedes team principal is hoping he can convince his former ally Vowles, who now runs the Williams outfit, to drop the American rookie in favour of the former Haas man.

Mick Schumacher was dropped by Haas at the end of 2022 in favour of Nico Hulkenberg

Three race ultimatum

Similarly to De Vries, Sargeant appears to have been given the upcoming triple header at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona to prove he deserves to stay in the seat at Williams.

If he doesn't manage to do so compared to his impressive team-mate Alex Albon, he could lose his drive and see Schumacher step in for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Should De Vries also lose his seat, AlphaTauri are likely to promote Liam Lawson to the drive to keep their junior team productive.

There had been talks about Daniel Ricciardo stepping in for the season but Marko quashed those rumours.

