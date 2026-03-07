F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix wherever you are

F1 is officially back in 2026 and we have all details about the Australian Grand Prix today (Sunday March 8) with timings and TV details, wherever you are in the world.

Mercedes' rivals worst fears were confirmed on Saturday during qualifying, when George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 for Sunday's race.

Isack Hadjar claimed third on the grid, but was +0.785seconds behind the fastest time of a 1:18.518. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen crashed out in Q1 when the rear axle of his RB22 locked, which sent him into a spin, over the gravel and then into the barrier.

Saturday's lap times were also slower than what we have become accustomed to, with Russell's pole time a good three seconds off Lando Norris' best time in 2025.

Now, we will finally see the 2026 cars in racing trim and here's how you can watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, wherever you are.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Lights out for the F1 2026 Australian GP takes place today (Sunday, March 8) at 15:00 local time (AEDT), which is 04:00 GMT.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 15:00 Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 04:00 Sunday Central European Time (CET) 05:00 Sunday United States (ET) 23:00 Saturday United States (CT) 22:00 Saturday United States (PT) 20:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 01:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 12:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 14:30 Sunday Mexico (CST) 22:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 13:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 06:00 Sunday Egypt (EET) 06:00 Sunday China (CST) 12:00 Sunday India (IST) 09:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 12:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 07:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 08:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 07:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN *Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

