Audi F1: Famous car brand joins 2026 grid with a Red Bull genius in charge
How Sauber became Audi
Audi may be a new name on the F1 grid, but the team are more familiar than you think heading into their big 2026 debut in the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The 2026 season has brought about vast changes to the cars and the rules, but also to the grid with new F1 team Cadillac coming on board.
But they aren't the only fresh name to grace the sport, with Audi joining as a works team and power unit manufacturer.
Rather than starting from scratch, Audi have taken over the Sauber squad, forgoing neon green for a sleek silver livery in 2026. Here's all you need to know about them, why they joined F1 to their lofty ambitions.
Why did Audi join F1?
With various trophies sparkling in their cabinet, including 13 Le Mans victories alongside wins in rally, touring cars and Formula E, the German marque finally decided to take on F1.
In 2022, Audi announced they would join F1 in 2026 as an engine supplier, listing the new rules and emphasis on sustainability as a determining factor in joining the sport.
The same year, Audi acquired a stake in Sauber to undergo a full rebrand and a power unit deal, and in 2024, they completed a 100 per cent takeover of the Formula 1 team.
Alongside Sauber's Hinwil base, preparations ramped up for their 2026 entry with the construction of the Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre in Bicester and their state-of-the-art engine facility in Neuburg an der Donau.
Who will drive for Audi in 2026?
Audi will retain their Sauber driver lineup, with F1 stalwart Nico Hulkenberg and youngster Gabriel Bortoleto remaining at the team for 2026.
Hulkenberg scored his first F1 podium with Sauber at Silverstone in 2025, and Bortoleto finished his maiden season with 19 points and P19 in the standings.
The German driver was positive but realistic during pre-season testing, and told F1: "I think we’re not a million miles away from what I can gauge midfield-wise, but it’s always hard to tell. Just the energy mode, there’s a huge lap time swing in that, fuel load obviously is always a question mark.
"I know there’s a long road ahead, a lot of work still ahead of us, and I think a lot more potential once we dial out many things."
Audi's big name signings
Sauber pulled off a major coup for Audi, when they signed former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as their team principal, and since then has led them to their first podium in 12 years.
The Brit brings a wealth of experience from his time at Red Bull, a instrumental figure behind their eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.
Alongside Wheatley and leading Audi, is former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who is the head of the Audi F1 project. His responsibility is the overall development of the car while Wheatley is more of a trackside presence.
James Key serves as Audi technical director, joining Sauber in 2023 after being sacked by McLaren.
The team unveiled their ambitions during their season launch in the winter, where Wheatley said: "We want to make Audi the most successful F1 team in history. There are milestones on that journey and we are starting it today."
How did Audi perform in pre-season testing?
Audi's reliability and track time impressed during the Barcelona and Bahrain tests, racking up 357 laps from the second week of testing in Sakhir.
Gabriel Bortoleto set the 10th fastest time of the test with a 1:33.755, two seconds off the leader Charles Leclerc's pace, while Hulkenberg was 12th fastest with a best time of 1:33.987.
These times confirm Hulkenberg's belief Audi are already closing in on the mid field, aided by the presence of new team Cadillac, who languished towards the bottom of the timesheets, and Aston Martin's woes.
