Lewis Hamilton drops huge update on F1 movie sequel ahead of 2026 Oscars
The F1 Movie received four Oscar nominations
Lewis Hamilton has issued the biggest update yet on the F1 movie sequel and his role in the film.
Since its release in June last year, F1 has grossed $630million at the global box office and earnt itself four Oscar nominations, becoming one of the most successful sports movies of all time.
Now, there are talks over a sequel, which was revealed to be in the works last month. Little has been disclosed about the upcoming project, whether it follow fictional F1 team APXGP and their two main characters Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Damon Idris), or follow a different storyline entirely.
What is known however, is that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton remains very much part of the project, and dropped a huge update speaking to the media at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
F1 movie sequel is now in the works
Hamilton confirmed: "We are already working on the first script. We had our first meeting maybe mid-to-late the second part of the end of the year. Me, Jerry [Bruckheimer] and Joe [Kosinski] talking about different ideas, different directions that we could go with the script.
"And then with Ehren [Kruger], we've had plenty of meetings on it. So it's really exciting. I'm super excited. Now I've been through it, and it was already very intense the first time going. Now I'm used to it. So I know what to expect.
"I know what we could do better. And it's been amazing to see how big an impact it's had, how many people have loved the movie. I'm still getting texts from people who are still only just watching the movie and how it's opened their eyes up to what this sport is about.
"And sent them down a rabbit hole trying to understand it more. The second one is important. Sequels often aren't always great. And we've got a great team, got a great cast, great writer. So I'm not concerned about that, but we're going to take our time and make sure we get it just the way it needs to be."
Will Hamilton star in F1 sequel?
Hamilton was also asked if his on-screen presence would be developed in the sequel, but the champion dismissed adding the title of 'actor' to his CV.
"I don't really have a lot of desire to be on camera, and I've had loads of opportunities to be in movies," Hamilton answered.
"I really liked the idea of being in the background. It was an amazing experience, and it's so much more enjoyable, I think, than actually being on camera.
"I know a lot of actors whom I really admire. The craft is such a hard business to be in, and to take on these characters is such a challenge. I don't know if that's really something I'll be particularly great at.
"But yeah, I've had a couple of really cool experiences doing Cars 2 and getting to do voiceovers, which was fun. But I'm planning on producing lots of different TV shows, documentaries and movies. I have a lot in the pipeline. So I'll probably be focused on that rather than actually being on camera."
