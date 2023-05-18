Hamilton's former trainer lifts lid on BUM-FOCUSED workouts

Chris Deeley

Thursday 18 May 2023 15:00 - Updated: 15:00

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Antti Vierula has revealed the areas of his body that the seven-time champion likes to focus on when working out... including his backside.

Vierula worked with Hamilton in the early 2010s at McLaren, before coming over to Mercedes with Valtteri Bottas later in his career.

The Finn still works with Bottas at Alfa Romeo, but talked to Grosvenor Sport recently about a wide range of Formula 1 topics – including why Hamilton and his old team-mate are different to work with.

Hamilton frequently posts Instagram stories of him running in various locations around the world, but Vierula revealed that he also focused on his core, neck...and the muscles in his backside.

"All drivers have different strengths and weaknesses," he said. Lewis loved running, he’s good at that and wouldn’t do cycling compared to Bottas.

"He focussed on core muscles and neck, glutes, but he loved racket games too. So a lot of squash, which is good because it’s a fast sport, good for body and mind."

Hamilton has had a tricky start to the season, his Mercedes running well off the pace of the Red Bulls and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin – if not Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll.

His team have teased upgrades to their car package for the coming races, but any hopes of challenging for the title are likely long gone.

