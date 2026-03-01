Lewis Hamilton left stunned by Christian Horner boos

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been left in utter shock at the response to the mere appearance of Christian Horner in a previously unseen clip.

Horner may not be returning to the F1 paddock for the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne next week, but fans of the sport have been treated to a blast from the past when the ex-Red Bull boss returned to their screens for the new series of Drive to Survive.

American streaming giants Netflix just released their eighth installment of the hit F1 docuseries, which takes a look behind the scenes of the drama both on and off the track across the F1 2025 season.

The biggest storyline of all last year came in July when Horner was sacked as team principal of Red Bull F1 team, a role he had held for the past 20 years.

Thanks to DtS, fans get to live through the drama all over again, with Horner being portrayed as the villain right from the get go.

Hamilton caught gossipping with F1 stars over Horner backlash

In episode one of the new series titled, New Kids On The Track, the Netflix cameras showed what went down backstage at the F1 75 live launch that took place at London's O2 Arena.

Amid the childish giggles of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and the farts of Gabriel Bortoleto (no we're not joking) Hamilton could also be heard talking fatherhood with team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull champion Max Verstappen.

But the real shock came when Verstappen's boss at the time took to the stage and was met with an overwhelmingly loud sea of boos from the London crowd.

As the 52-year-old fumbled his way through the introduction speech the boos only appeared to get louder as he combatted them by saying: "Well, it's fantastic to be here in the O2 anyway so I hope you're all having a good evening."

Meanwhile, the DtS cameras did what they do best and captured the raw reactions of the F1 drivers backstage to Horner being booed by the live audience, with Hamilton making no effort to hide his sheer shock at the reaction.

The Ferrari star pulled a hilarious face before simply saying: "S***."

Liam Lawson on the other hand appeared to have gotten quite the scare from the moment, understandably so given that he was next up to take the stage alongside Verstappen.

Horner's newest Red Bull driver at the time said: "Mate, how? In London?...I think we're going to get a lot of boos," before Verstappen replied: "I don't give a f***."

But of course it was Horner's former archrival Toto Wolff that put it best, telling Netflix: "It didn't help that he went up there on stage like, 'I'm going to rock the room' and then the room rocked him."

