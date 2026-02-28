Lewis Hamilton talks babies with Max Verstappen and admits 'I nearly passed out'

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was caught on Netflix's most recent series of Drive to Survive talking with rival Max Verstappen about childbirth.

Verstappen - who in 2021 was involved in a fierce championship battle with Hamilton in which the Dutchman came out on top at the last race of the season - has recently welcomed a child into the world, with his partner Kelly Piquet giving birth to baby Lily last year.

Verstappen is one of only three drivers on the F1 grid who are fathers, alongside Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez.

41-year-old Hamilton has never had kids of his own, but season eight of Drive to Survive showed how excited Hamilton was for Verstappen, following the announcement that Piquet was pregnant.

"You got a kid coming man," Hamilton excitedly said to his fellow world champion behind the scenes at the F175 launch event in early 2025. "You excited?"

"Yeah," Verstappen replied, before Hamilton asked him if he was nervous for the day the baby arrived.

The seven-time champion then added: "You have to be at the end, you have to watch it come out!"

"Well...I’m not sure, maybe from that side," Verstappen responded, pointing behind him before Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc erupted into laughter.

Leclerc agreed with Verstappen’s plan, adding: "Yeah I think I will do the same."

Hamilton then went on to reveal: "I was dating a girl and her sister was having a kid and I was there outside the operating room so I could hear them screaming, I nearly passed out and it wasn’t even my kid!"

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title

Lily born into a family of racers

Baby Lily was born back in May, with Verstappen missing media day at the Miami Grand Prix in order to be at the birth of his first child.

Lily Verstappen-Piquet has great racing genes, with her father Verstappen being a four-time F1 champion, her grandfather Nelson Piquet a three-time champion, and her grandmother on Verstappen's side Sophie Kumpen having had a highly-successful karting carrer.

What's more, grandfather Jos Verstappen and uncle Nelson Piquet Jr were also F1 drivers in their own rights, claiming three podiums in the sport between them.

Nevertheless, Verstappen has previously stated that he does not want Lily to become a racer unless she really wants to when she's older.

READ MORE: Did F1 star Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married?

Related