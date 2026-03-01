Max Verstappen 'has more money than God'

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been described by broadcasting legend Martin Brundle as having 'more money than God'.

Verstappen is one of the most successful racers in the history of the sport, having claimed those four championships consecutively between 2021-2024, and sitting third on the all-time lists of grand prix victories and podiums.

The Dutchman is also successful away from the F1 track, owning his own GT Racing team, and regularly competes in sim racing events around the world.

And these extra-curricular activities feed into a belief that Verstappen is not likely to stick around in F1 for too much longer. Now 28 years of age, Verstappen has already claimed that he is not going to race as long as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, even recently stating that racing in F1 until the age of 34 could be a stretch.

Brundle has praised Verstappen for his honesty, while going on to state that he does not believe Verstappen will be still in the sport this time in 10 years.

"He's so easy to read, he's so unfiltered," Brundle told Sky F1. "He's like 'I'm not in this for the long haul. I am not around here. I'm not going to start chasing high-water marks in championship tables'.

"He's got more money than God already. So that's not what's going to define it as to whether he's enjoying it or not.

"He loves his GT racing, he loves his sim racing, he loves all sorts of things. So I don't believe he'll be around in a decade."

Max Verstappen net worth and Red Bull salary

Of course, it's impossible to quantify quite how much money God has, but Brundle's point stands that Verstappen is a very rich man.

In 2025, Verstappen had a base salary of $65million according to multiple credible sources, and was the highest paid driver in the sport before bonuses.

When you consider that he also claimed eight grand prix victories - the most of any driver last year - he likely received a lot more in bonuses, too.

Across his portfolio - which includes business like Verstappen.com Racing and major endorsements with Tag Heuer and EA Sports - Verstappen's net worth is currently estimated to be at a whopping $220million (£162million).

