The biggest blocker to Lewis Hamilton winning an 8th F1 title is inside Ferrari

What's the saying? The only thing stopping you is you. Well for Lewis Hamilton his 28-year-old F1 team-mate might also have something to do with it.

On paper Hamilton is the most successful driver at Ferrari, with seven world titles and 105 race wins compared to Leclerc's zero titles and eight victories. But F1 championships are not won on paper.

In 2025, Hamilton's poor performance was attributed to the SF-25, Riccardo Adami and his own lack of pace in a Ferrari he had no hand in designing, and a set of regulations that haunted him from day one.

Now, this year, those demons have been banished. No more excuses remain. A new era awaits Hamilton, an SF-26 he deems more fun to drive and has even been tipped to handle the new set of regulations best by rival Alex Albon.

Surely then, the pathway to an eighth world title has never been clearer, with the one condition that Ferrari are actually quickest come Melbourne. However, one adversary lurks within, and could deny Hamilton the fairytale end to his F1 career. Charles Leclerc.

Is Leclerc's best bet of a title for Ferrari?

Okay Team LH. Before you bite my head off and argue that 'it's just testing', you can't escape the fact Leclerc was the quickest driver in Bahrain with a 1:31.992. Hamilton on the other hand only managed a best time of 1:33.408 on day two, but was limited to the garage for most of the morning due to an issue with the SF-26.

After all, testing rarely reflects how the season will pan out, so really these times mean nothing right? But you can't escape the fact that every time Leclerc goes quicker than Hamilton, it only notches up his tally against the champion.

Leclerc's 2025 stats speak for himself, beating Hamilton on 19 occasions in qualifying, 18 times in the race, oh and salvaging seven podiums in a year his team-mate claimed none.

Sure, there's the accuse it was Hamilton's first season at Ferrari, and admittedly the 41-year-old doesn't look as if he will struggle as much this year. But this renewed optimism neglects one thing. Hamilton is no longer in the prime of his career, whereas Leclerc is. And when the 28-year-old has the car under him he's capable of challenging the very best drivers. His age is an advantage Hamilton should not underestimate.

Leclerc's youth not only works in his favour in regards to speed, but also his adaptability, and this year the driver who masters the new cars the best will have the edge.

Old school drivers like Hamilton have been tipped to struggle with the complex new rules, which will require more management, particularly the energy recharge, and more intention with active aerodynamics.

The younger generation of drivers on the other hand, may be able to absorb the new rules quicker and their way of driving, less obstructed by the nostalgia of a bygone era of cars.

There's no point of reference from their glory days, no previous generation where they were at there pinnacle to hanker after. For the likes of Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris, their best is now.

So many question remain over whether Hamilton can claw back his form of old. Very few exist over how quick Leclerc is. While luck and Ferrari strategy will undoubtedly come into play, there are few better placed than Charles Leclerc to take the first championship of the new regulations.

