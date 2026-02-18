Lewis Hamilton could be set for a glorious F1 renaissance in 2026 after being tipped to master the sport's new 2026 regulations and once again fight for race wins.

You may have noticed that we have brand new cars this year with the lighter, more nimble design finally taking to the track for testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

To be precise, the 2026 cars are lighter by 30kg this year, with the wheelbase also reduced by 20cm and the car width reduced by 10cm.

The maximum floor width has also been reduced by 15cm, while the width of the front tyres has been decreased by 2.5cm and the rears by 3cm. F1 front wings are also 10cm narrower.

So, now the facts and figures are out of the way, will these lighter cars actually benefit any drivers? Williams star Alex Albon certainly thinks so.

Albon: New regulations will suit Hamilton

Albon and his team-mate Carlos Sainz recently enjoyed a good old chinwag on the Williams sofa for the team's YouTube, answering questions about the season.

Together they covered all manner of topics from Sainz's rapper name (chill.i.am in case you were wondering) to the reshuffling of the competitive order.

As they answered queries put to them, one question pondered which driver they thought would best suited to the 2026 regulations, to which Albon replied Hamilton.

"I think it's Lewis. I think lighter cars. I think that his style suits these cars a bit more. He makes the corners really short and he doesn't focus on exits. I don't think that's the worst thing in these cars," he explained.

With the man who was replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari sat next to him, Sainz responded that this was a 'bold statement' before proceeding onto the fan portion of their Q&A.

