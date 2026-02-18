F1 News Today: Red Bull suffer major blow as Christian Horner plans scrapped

Christian Horner's F1 comeback has reportedly been cancelled as the former Red Bull team principal was poised to return to the public eye.

The ex-Red Bull boss was expected in Australia on the eve of the 2026 season, for a short tour called: 'A Special Evening with Christian Horner: Life in Formula 1 and Beyond'.

Horner's tour promised an interactive fan Q&A in Melbourne (February, 24), Sydney (February, 26) and Perth (March 2), the last of which takes place on the Monday before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix (March 6-8), F1's season opener.

Red Bull suffer major F1 blow as design genius resigns on eve of 2026 season

Red Bull F1 have lost their chief designer on the eve of the 2026 season after leading the design team for four years.

Craig Skinner has worked closely with the likes of Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache since being promoted to chief designer in 2022, and was notably behind the design of Red Bull's imperious RB19.

Originally joining Red Bull at the start of the 2006 season, Skinner has now brought his long association with the team to a close and it is understood that he has chosen to leave the team.

Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing

A woman has been arrested over theft in Southbank, Australia, which included luxury items such as the merchandise of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri.

On Friday 13 February, Southbank police officers charged a woman after executing a search warrant at a unit in Southbank at about 10.50am.

Officers received numerous reports that parcels were allegedly being stolen from the mail room of an apartment block between 2 January and 3 February, and initiated a search on a Clarendon Street residence.

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE

As the 2026 F1 season draws ever closer, the final pre-season testing event of the year takes place in Bahrain this week.

After a maximum of six days under the belts of the teams already after an extended testing programme this year due to the wholesale regulation changes, the teams will be back out on the track at the Bahrain International Circuit for three days between February 18-20.

But what times are the sessions on, and how can you catch all of the action on live TV?

F1 track replaces iconic venue in calendar rotation agreement

An iconic F1 venue will have to share the stage with another track following the announcement of a calendar rotation agreement.

As F1's popularity has soared so too has interest across the globe, with locations such as Thailand, Rwanda and South Africa clamouring to join the championship.

Teams and drivers have protested expanding the 24-race F1 calendar beyond its current limit, with multiple grands prix in the same country, such as Imola, being axed to make way for new venues.

