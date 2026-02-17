Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing
Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing
A woman has been arrested over theft in Southbank, Australia, which included luxury items such as the merchandise of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri.
On Friday 13 February, Southbank police officers charged a woman after executing a search warrant at a unit in Southbank at about 10.50am.
Officers received numerous reports that parcels were allegedly being stolen from the mail room of an apartment block between 2 January and 3 February, and initiated a search on a Clarendon Street residence.
The search led to the officers seizing 'an Aladdin’s cave of luxury items' which included expensive French champagne, expensive beauty products, clothing and 'other items believed to have been purchased online'.
Also amongst the items was the official Formula 1 clothing of McLaren star and third place finisher in the 2025 championship Oscar Piastri.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton speaks out on split as Kim Kardashian relationship questioned
Police issue statement after Oscar Piastri merchandise arrest
Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton of the Victoria Police said: "A 29-year-old Southbank woman was charged with eight counts of theft.
"It is expected that more victims will come forward and the woman may receive further charges.
"She was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.
"It is safe to say that the woman won’t be appearing in the allegedly stolen F1 merchandise at next month’s GP, nor celebrating Oscar Piastri’s win with a bottle of expensive Champagne."
READ MORE: F1 safety fears as Australian Grand Prix tipped to be ‘disaster’
Related
Latest News
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain driver lineups and team schedules
- 8 minutes ago
Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing
- 53 minutes ago
F1 champion lied about his age to get a racing licence
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion didn't get to keep his trophy, he had to buy his own for £35k
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner F1 return ditched on eve of 2026 season
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull suffer major F1 blow as design genius resigns on eve of 2026 season
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
- 5 february
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
- 2 february
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
- Yesterday 09:43
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
- 12 february