A woman has been arrested over theft in Southbank, Australia, which included luxury items such as the merchandise of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri.

On Friday 13 February, Southbank police officers charged a woman after executing a search warrant at a unit in Southbank at about 10.50am.

Officers received numerous reports that parcels were allegedly being stolen from the mail room of an apartment block between 2 January and 3 February, and initiated a search on a Clarendon Street residence.

The search led to the officers seizing 'an Aladdin’s cave of luxury items' which included expensive French champagne, expensive beauty products, clothing and 'other items believed to have been purchased online'.

Also amongst the items was the official Formula 1 clothing of McLaren star and third place finisher in the 2025 championship Oscar Piastri.

Police issue statement after Oscar Piastri merchandise arrest

Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton of the Victoria Police said: "A 29-year-old Southbank woman was charged with eight counts of theft.

"It is expected that more victims will come forward and the woman may receive further charges.

"She was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

"It is safe to say that the woman won’t be appearing in the allegedly stolen F1 merchandise at next month’s GP, nor celebrating Oscar Piastri’s win with a bottle of expensive Champagne."

