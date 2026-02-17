close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Zoomed in picture looking up at Piastri in black McLaren F1 kit

Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing

Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing

Sheona Mountford
Zoomed in picture looking up at Piastri in black McLaren F1 kit

A woman has been arrested over theft in Southbank, Australia, which included luxury items such as the merchandise of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri.

On Friday 13 February, Southbank police officers charged a woman after executing a search warrant at a unit in Southbank at about 10.50am.

Officers received numerous reports that parcels were allegedly being stolen from the mail room of an apartment block between 2 January and 3 February, and initiated a search on a Clarendon Street residence.

The search led to the officers seizing 'an Aladdin’s cave of luxury items' which included expensive French champagne, expensive beauty products, clothing and 'other items believed to have been purchased online'.

Also amongst the items was the official Formula 1 clothing of McLaren star and third place finisher in the 2025 championship Oscar Piastri.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton speaks out on split as Kim Kardashian relationship questioned

Police issue statement after Oscar Piastri merchandise arrest

Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton of the Victoria Police said: "A 29-year-old Southbank woman was charged with eight counts of theft.

"It is expected that more victims will come forward and the woman may receive further charges.

"She was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

"It is safe to say that the woman won’t be appearing in the allegedly stolen F1 merchandise at next month’s GP, nor celebrating Oscar Piastri’s win with a bottle of expensive Champagne."

READ MORE: F1 safety fears as Australian Grand Prix tipped to be ‘disaster’

Related

F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri

Latest News

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain driver lineups and team schedules
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain driver lineups and team schedules

  • 8 minutes ago
Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing

Woman arrested over theft of Oscar Piastri F1 clothing

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 champion lied about his age to get a racing licence
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion lied about his age to get a racing licence

  • 1 hour ago
F1 champion didn't get to keep his trophy, he had to buy his own for £35k
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion didn't get to keep his trophy, he had to buy his own for £35k

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner F1 return ditched on eve of 2026 season
Christian Horner

Christian Horner F1 return ditched on eve of 2026 season

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull suffer major F1 blow as design genius resigns on eve of 2026 season
Latest F1 News

Red Bull suffer major F1 blow as design genius resigns on eve of 2026 season

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
15.000+ views

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different

  • 31 january
 Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

  • 12 february
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?

  • 2 february
 FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
7.500+ views

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

  • Yesterday 09:43
 F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
5.000+ views

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

  • 12 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x