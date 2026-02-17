Christian Horner's F1 comeback has reportedly been cancelled as the former Red Bull team principal was poised to return to the public eye.

The ex-Red Bull boss was expected in Australia on the eve of the 2026 season, for a short tour called: 'A Special Evening with Christian Horner: Life in Formula 1 and Beyond'.

Horner's tour promised an interactive fan Q&A in Melbourne (February, 24), Sydney (February, 26) and Perth (March 2), the last of which takes place on the Monday before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix (March 6-8), F1's season opener.

However according to PlanetF1, Horner's tour has been delayed and will likely take place in the summer around July or August. The reason was presented as a 'scheduling clash'.

GPFans have contacted the event organisers for comment.

So...is Horner returning to F1 then?

While there's no official announcement yet, Horner has had strong links with Alpine and with it purchasing a 24 per cent share in the team.

Alpine executive Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner was 'negotiating' with the team, but reports claim the team doesn't intend to make a decision on a potential sale of its stake until September 2026.

Horner delivered his first interview on the rumours to Australian 9 News Australia's Today Show at the beginning of February, where he said: "Look, so far, I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid, and I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull."

"I've done my shift, I think. And for me, if I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed the last 21 years or so, we'll see.

"I mean, the interest in the sport is sky high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. And, yeah, but I'm in no rush, and if my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and, as I said, only come back to something that was genuinely exciting and and something that could ultimately win."

