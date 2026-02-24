F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari suffering as FIA deadline approaches
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been brutally honest about his first year at Ferrari as he looks ahead to the 2026 season.
Hamilton failed to secure a single grand prix podium in his first season at Ferrari, and finished 86 points behind Charles Leclerc, with the Brit's interviews becoming harder and harder to watch throughout the year. At one stage, after a poor qualifying performance, Hamilton even suggested that his team should replace him.
Now, Hamilton has given his social media followers an insight into his mindset heading into the 2026 season.
Honda under pressure to find Aston Martin solution with just ONE WEEK to FIA deadline
Honda and Aston Martin are under immense pressure to fix the issues with their F1 chassis and power unit as an FIA deadline looms ever closer.
Aston Martin's woes have been the major storyline from F1 testing, beginning with their late arrival to the Barcelona shakedown and compounded further by their slow times in Bahrain.
Now, there's an impending deadline that the team and their power unit manufacturer must meet.
Lewis Hamilton is 'alone' at Ferrari after leaving vital ally behind
Former F1 star David Coulthard has said he is 'fascinated' by the fact Lewis Hamilton went to Ferrari as a lone wolf.
Hamilton moved to Ferrari in January 2025, following 12 highly successful seasons with Mercedes in which he won six drivers' championships and built up some valuable relationships.
But when the Brit opted to move to Ferrari, his race engineer Peter Bonnington did not follow him, instead staying with Mercedes and becoming Kimi Antonelli's race engineer. That has caused some problems for Hamilton in his first 12 months with his new team.
F1 champion signs for Williams on eve of 2026 season
An F1 champion has returned to Williams ahead of the 2026 season, 30 years on from their title victory.
Despite their fall from grace in recent years, Williams remain one of the most successful F1 teams with seven drivers' and nine constructors' championships to their name.
Now, one of their world champion's has returned to the fold in an ambassadorial role, 30 years after winning the title in 1996.
Why working with Honda in F1 is either heaven or hell
It's no secret that Aston Martin's new Honda partnership has not got off to the best of starts.
Despite all of Honda's success as a manufacturer in F1, they have had some pretty embarrassing lows over the years.
So, should we have seen this coming from Honda? The same Honda who - despite claiming two constructors' championships during their partnership with Red Bull - have very much been seen as a hit and miss kind of power unit manufacturer.
