F1 News Today: Max Verstappen mocks rivals as Aston Martin called 'ridiculous'

Max Verstappen's brutal takedown of his F1 rivals has recently surfaced.

Ahead of the cinematic release of F1 in 2025, the blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, most of the drivers took to New York for the premiere.

Now, following the release of a three-part documentary about the Dutchman — titled 'Max Verstappen - New Ground' — Verstappen's thoughts on the red carpet event have been revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin branded 'ridiculous' after early Bahrain exit

Aston Martin have been handed a 'ridiculous' verdict, after they packed up from F1 pre-season testing three hours early on Friday.

The Silverstone-based outfit had a disastrous week in Bahrain, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso suffering problems on day two of the test, before Lance Stroll was only able to complete six untimed laps on day three after a statement from power unit manufacturer Honda had confirmed that there was an error with their battery.

All of this came just a week after Stroll had suggested that they were over four seconds behind the top four teams in the sport, with Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull all looking strong with the new regulations.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton F1 comeback is on! Ferrari insider decodes Bahrain testing appearance

A Ferrari insider has shed light on the real meaning behind a visit from a big name in the Scuderia's F1 garage during pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

The final stint of 2026 testing took place in Sakhir on Friday, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton having handed the driving duties over to team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque star topped the timesheets after a positive day at the wheel of the SF-26, further pushing the positive narrative surrounding Ferrari's 2026 challenger after an impressive showing from Hamilton on Thursday.

➡️ READ MORE

‘Is this the end?' Aston Martin need Newey to ‘shine’ or else…

Aston Martin's 2026 F1 car is reportedly far from ready for the first round of the upcoming season, despite the fact the grid will be set for the race in Melbourne in just two weeks time.

Lawrence Stroll poured money into his F1 squad hoping to make them championship challengers in a matter of years, but even with F1 design legend Adrian Newey on board with the project, Aston Martin's success timeline appears to be lengthening by the day.

Newey was initially brought in as Aston Martin's managing technical partner but has now also taken on the challenge of balancing the team's technical demands with the role of team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Explained: What is the 107 per cent rule and why is it a major factor again in 2026?

There are lots of new rules sweeping into F1 this year amid the regulations overhaul which is seeing completely redesigned power units and car chassis.

But there are also old F1 rules which are still in place, which might just become more relevant in 2026.

Wholesale regulation changes, and a couple of new names on the grid, might just mean that the gap between the top and the bottom of F1 gets bigger in 2026.

And that could bring back into play the dreaded 107 per cent rule during grand prix weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell reveals urgent issue Mercedes must fix before Australian GP

George Russell has revealed the one thing that may just halt Mercedes' title charge in 2026.

F1 drivers seem to be struggling to get off the line when completing their practice starts at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the starting procedure not proving to be optimal for the new turbos.

The only team who seem to have mastered the starts are Ferrari, with their SF-26 and their customer team Haas having flying starts at the circuit. Russell views this as a huge concern for Mercedes ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and expressed his fears in a press conference at the circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related