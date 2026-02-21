Four-time champion Max Verstappen has warned that talk around a potential retirement from F1 should not be taken as a joke, with the new regulations genuinely impacting his future in the sport.

The Dutchman has starred for Red Bull ever since making a memorable entrance to the team at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix where he won on debut after swapping seats with Daniil Kvyat midway through the championship.

But despite the energy drink giants having delivered him a car capable of winning four drivers' titles since he was promoted up to the main team, it seems that no one, not even Red Bull, can stop Verstappen from calling time on his F1 career on his own terms.

In a recent appearance on the new Up to Speed podcast, Verstappen was asked by Naomi Schiff where he felt he was on his timeline of wanting to exit F1 given he has said in the past that he still has plenty of things left on his bucket list in other racing series'.

The 28-year-old gave an honest response, admitting: “Well, definitely closer to the end, that's for sure,” before Verstappen, Schiff and podcast co-host David Coulthard all laughed.

F1 2026 cars tempt Verstappen into early retirement

The Red Bull star then continued, pointing to the new regulations as a reason for why he is seriously considering an early departure from the sport.

"Honestly, like it's a tough one. I would say of course the current regulations are not helping the longevity of my career in F1," he admitted.

The Dutchman has made headlines during the official pre-season tests in Bahrain this month after he said F1's chassis and power unit regulations overhaul made the sport feel like 'Formula E on steroids', something he has since doubled down on.

He also told Schiff and Coulthard that this new generation of F1 cars were the least favourite of his career so far, so it might actually come as no surprise that he doesn't necessarily see himself hanging around until the next regulations cycle.

Verstappen then took a more philosophical approach to his racing future, adding: "It doesn't matter. I mean, I'm very happy with my career anyway already in F1. I can easily leave it behind. I have a lot of other projects. And also, who actually cares when you're 60 or 70 years old if you have won four titles or 10 because you're getting old and I prefer to spend that with my family and really spend time with them before they are also not there anymore you know and that's something that over time and realisation I start to see.

"Last week I was skiing with good friends and family and my sister's boyfriend, they're getting married you know, so I realised, ‘this is fantastic’ you know like being able to spend a few days together and appreciate life for sure.

"Who cares like trying to go 24 times a year around the world trying to hunt for another title and when you're 60 years old or whatever… I don't care if I win four or eight. I mean I want to live my life. You only live once and I don't want to spend 25 years of that in racing a car.

"I want to also just appreciate life and what is out there. So yeah, we'll see. Maybe I sound a bit dramatic now, but I just don't want to keep hunting or keep trying to live only for racing."

Coulthard responded: “I think that's really inspirational, Max,” before Schiff pointed out that he’s hardly failed in the pinnacle of motorsport having already got four world titles under his belt.

