F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has revealed a dream partnership with Max Verstappen that could still happen in the future.

Vettel raced full-time in the sport between 2008 and 2022, winning four world championship titles in that time and becoming an all-time great racing driver.

All four of those titles were earned at Red Bull, before he switched to Ferrari in 2015 to try and chase a fifth. Verstappen then joined Red Bull in 2016, and the Dutchman has also gone on to become a four-time world champion, breaking a plethora of Vettel's Red Bull records along the way.

The pair had a good relationship while they were both racing in F1, and Verstappen has often spoken about the respect he still holds for Vettel and all of the German racer's achievements.

And now, Vettel has suggested the two Red Bull greats could one day pair up, but in a different racing series.

Speaking on ServusTV's ‘Sport und Talk Spezial’ programme, Vettel spoke about his ‘little dream’ with Verstappen, revealing: "I am also in regular contact with Max, and a few years ago we discussed that, if the opportunity arose, we would drive at Le Mans together."

Verstappen's racing exploits outside of F1

It's not the first time that Verstappen has been mentioned in a conversation about racing in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Verstappen is a racing enthusiast and wants to compete in lots of events around the world, with the Dutchman recently revealing that Fernando Alonso would be his ideal team-mate for an entry into Le Mans.

The 28-year-old has also previously raced in GT Racing, winning on his GT3 debut last year at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

On top of this, it is a well know fact that the four-time F1 world champion is into his sim racing away from the track, and he even owns his own GT Racing outfit too.

His desire to be involved in numerous racing series is therefore clear for all to see, and a link up between Verstappen and Vettel could yet be on the cards in the future.

