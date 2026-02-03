close global

Lewis Hamilton smiling from ear to ear in 2026 red and white Ferrari F1 windbreaker

Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photo dump and it’s LOVE at first sight

Graham Shaw
Just 24 hours on from all those Kim Kardashian dating rumours, F1 great Lewis Hamilton broke the internet again with another love match.

Hamilton’s huge global fanbase lost their collective minds late on Sunday when UK media reported that the 41-year-old, seven-time world champion had spent the weekend with the reality TV star and Skims founder.

Some 24 hours later they got another update when Lewis and Kim were filmed arriving in Paris together having ‘moved on’ from a palatial Cotswolds retreat.

As yet we’ve heard nothing from either party about their rumoured love match, but on Tuesday Hamilton had fans swooning with a different kind of adoration as he dropped a super-cute January photo dump.

Lewis Hamilton and puppy love

As well as some shots from last weekend’s big F1 shakedown with Ferrari in Barcelona, and a skiing trip, Lewis threw in some of the sweetest shots you will ever see as he got to meet and play with a litter of beautiful little puppies.

The videos and stills of Hamilton’s meeting with ultimate canine cuteness had his 42.2million Instagram followers in absolute raptures - no surprise there.

The adorable moments had extra poignancy coming just a few short months after Lewis had lost his faithful friend and paddock mainstay, bulldog Roscoe, at the age of 12 following a valiant battle against pneumonia.

Within a couple of hours of Hamilton posting the adorable pupdate, almost 900,000 fans had reacted to the post - most with messages of love.

Of course there were a fair few asking about that Kardashian ‘love match’ as well, but for now Lewis is keeping mum about that.

The next big date in Hamilton’s 2026 calendar is the second tranche of F1 testing ahead of the new season. That takes place in Bahrain next week - from February 11-13 inclusive.

