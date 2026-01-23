Christian Horner makes return ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has announced a new project, with the Brit expected in Australia the week of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

Horner was axed by Red Bull last July following 20 years in his role as team principal, with the 52-year-old being replaced by Laurent Mekies.

In his time as boss of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Horner claimed six constructors' championships and helped two supremely talented racers in Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen claim four drivers' championship titles apiece.

The decision for the team to axe him and start a new era under Mekies came with the 2026 regulations overhaul in mind, with Red Bull also starting a new era of power unit production this year. At the time, Red Bull were also sat fourth in the constructors' championship, and looking unlikely to challenge for either title.

While Horner has been the subject of many rumours linking him with a return to F1, nothing has materialised for the Brit for the 2026 season, and he will start a season away from the F1 grid for the first time since 2004.

However, Horner has still announced a new project for the early stages of 2026, revealing that he will go on a public speaking tour in Australia, talking about his time in F1.

Horner has announced three dates, Melbourne on February 24, Sydney on February 26, and Perth on March 2, the week of the season-opening Australian GP.

Announcing the tour, Horner said: "These shows are an exciting opportunity for me to unpack my career so far and provide insights and perspectives on the cusp of another exciting F1 championship.

"Formula 1 is an extraordinary world but it’s also unforgiving and all-encompassing.

"I’m privileged to have spent a large part of my life in the centre of that furnace and I’m looking forward to sharing and reflecting on some of the big moments that have shaped who I am today."

Will Horner return to F1?

Unsurprisingly, Horner has been the subject of many rumours linking him with a return to the grid pretty much since he was axed from Red Bull.

The most prominent rumours of late have been regarding a move to Alpine, who are still looking for a full-time team principal to take the burden away from Steve Nielsen and Flavio Briatore.

Part of the Alpine project that might tempt Horner, too, is the chance to potentially own a part of the team, as Toto Wolff does at Mercedes, with Horner thought to want more of a team ownership role.

If the proposed Alpine move does not materialise, then Horner will still likely look for an F1 return but with another team.

Ferrari have been linked with a move for the Brit, with current team principal Fred Vasseur's position understood to be under threat should the team fail to make gains in 2026.

Meanwhile, Haas are another surprise option for Horner, particularly if he is wanting more of a team ownership role.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed last year that initial talks had taken place with Horner, but that nothing more had materialised in terms of further discussions.

READ MORE: F1 movie gets FOUR Oscars nominations

Related