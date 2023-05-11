Harry Smith

Mike Krack has explained the secret to Fernando Alonso's incredible 2023 form, claiming that the Spaniard's motivation is sky high.

Few predicted the meteoric rise up the grid that Aston Martin would enjoy this season with Alonso's debut season in British racing green rewarded with the second-fastest car on the grid.

The two-time world champion has maximised the potential of this Aston Martin car, claiming four podiums and a P4 finish in the first five Grands Prix of the season.

2023's success can, however, still be traced back to the influence of Sebastian Vettel, who helped steer Aston Martin in the right direction on their way to the top end of the grid.

Vettel's influence and Alonso's spirit

In an interview with Sport BILD, Krack explained: "He is part of the success. Without him, we wouldn't be where we currently are.

"We knew we had made a big step forward in the winter, but the fact that we were on the podium four times in the first five races is something I didn't expect.”

Sebastian Vettel laid the foundations for Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin success

The Aston Martin team principal then turned his attention to veteran driver Fernando Alonso, who has led the charge for Aston Martin in 2023.

"It's all about motivation. It's unbroken with Fernando.

"We would have to take another step because Red Bull is very, very strong, but, if we put him a title car, he can be world champion."

