Max Verstappen claims F1 fans' opinions of him have changed

Max Verstappen has claimed that F1's fanbase has started to change their opinion about him.

While no one can deny Verstappen's racing prowess, with four world titles and a dominant display in GT3 at the age of 28, the Dutchman's personality has rubbed some fans up the wrong way.

Verstappen is known for his no-nonsense and straight talking approach to the media, along with fiery outbursts over team radio to engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on occasion.

Lewis Hamilton fans in particular have failed to warm to Verstappen, especially regarding the circumstances the Brit lost the title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Nor would they have been too happy about his continued dominance from that moment until midway through the 2024 season.

Is Verstappen now Mr Popular?

Nevertheless, the tide is beginning to shift in terms of public perception of Verstappen. Perhaps this is, in part, aided by the fact he is no longer dominating in a superior car, instead proving he can win races on merit alone.

During the 2025 season, Verstappen was the underdog for once, managing to claw back into the championship and to challenge the imperious McLaren until the end in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, he was asked if he thought public perception had changed after last season.

Verstappen responded: "Maybe many fans who weren't my fans before have changed their opinion of me. And I'm happy about that."

