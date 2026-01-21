LEGO have already released their first F1 2026 car

LEGO's F1 cars 'Speed Champions' have returned ahead of the 2026 season with a new name becoming the first team available to purchase.

Whether you're watching your favourite F1 stars race around on a track in LEGO, or building your own mini-Lewis Hamilton at home, fans of the toy brick company can start to collect and build the 2026 grid.

Following their car launch on Berlin, LEGO have officially unveiled their Speed Champions F1 set with the Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car.

The 215-piece LEGO car will be released on Sunday, March 1 and will cost $27.99, with the design aiming to reflect the new 2026 regulations.

The toy car features a cockpit, rear wing, sponsor logos, front wheel suspension and even Pirelli tyres, while also coming with a minifigure completed with Audi team kit and a helmet.

Audi launch 2026 F1 challenger

Audi launched their Titanium grey livery on Tuesday, completed with red accents and the iconic brand logo also in red.

Drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg attended the live event in Berlin, alongside team principal Jonathan Wheatley, who said: "This car is the physical embodiment of thousands of hours of hard work from a hugely talented group of people across our facilities.

"Today, we start this journey with immense pride, but also with humility. This is just day one of a long campaign. Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team.

"A culture of resilience, precision, and relentless curiosity where we stop at nothing to find performance. For everyone here, the excitement comes from this challenge: to build a team that gets stronger with every lap, every debrief, and every race. We will turn our long-term ambition into on-track reality, day by day, decision by decision."

