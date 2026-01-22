Mercedes F1 rival demands FIA to enforce regulations in engine loophole row

Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto has called for the FIA to ensure that new power unit regulations are enforced in 2026.

This year is Audi's first season as an F1 power unit manufacturer and team having taken over from Sauber at the end of the 2025 season.

They are joining just as new regulations are sweeping into the sport, with power unit rules set to be overhauled to include a much greater emphasis on electrical energy within the hybrid power units.

F1 engines will remain a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, but the internal combustion engine output has been cut and electrical power tripled, basically meaning there is a 50-50 split between the two power sources.

On top of this, the internal combustion engine will be able to be run off entirely sustainable fuels.

But there has been rumours in recent weeks that both Mercedes and Red Bull have allegedly found a trick that would let them get round a certain part of the power unit regulations.

The alleged trick regards the geometric compression ratios, with it being reported that those two teams have found a way for the compression ratio to be at the allowed 16:1 when the engine is stationary, but then increase to the previously allowed 18:1 when moving, something that could allow an extra 15 brake horsepower.

It was also reported that the other power unit manufacturers have called on the FIA to fully clarify their new F1 power unit regulations, while a meeting has been confirmed by the sport's governing body in which they will discuss this issue and the other regulation changes ahead of the season.

But head of the Audi F1 project Binotto doesn't seem to be too worried about the issue, revealing his confidence in the FIA to ensure that everybody is sticking by the rules.

"I think it's part of the fight in Formula 1," Binotto told Mundo Deportivo. "It's part of our job. So, it wouldn't be normal if we weren't fighting each other. And I don't know if it's true or not (the Mercedes engine rumour).

"At the moment, there are only rumours that Mercedes might have designed an engine with a high or even higher compression ratio for hot conditions. But it's not up to me to prove it. I'm not the one who knows. In the end, the decision rests with the FIA. That's why the regulations are important. It's important to enforce the regulations. We can only trust the FIA ​​once again."

When asked about the impact of the alleged loophole, Binotto continued: "If that's true, firstly, it certainly makes a significant difference in terms of performance and lap time. That would definitely make a difference when we get to the track and competition."

Who are the power unit suppliers in F1 2026?

Audi are joining the grid as a power unit manufacturer and team in 2026, and they are one of five power unit manufacturers.

Red Bull are making their own power units in partnership with Ford, having ditched their partnership with Honda, who will supply the Aston Martin team with power units instead.

Ferrari are another manufacturer in the sport in 2026, and they are supplying the works team, Haas and Cadillac.

The fifth power unit manufacturer are of course Mercedes, who supply the most teams, with McLaren, Williams, Alpine and the works Mercedes team on their list of customers in 2026.

