Lewis Hamilton changes Instagram profile picture as old favourite replaced

The official unveiling of the new Ferrari racesuit and helmet that seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will wear in 2026 has caused the removal of an old fan favourite picture on Instagram.

Hamilton is currently gearing up for the 2026 season, and he is hoping that his Ferrari team will be able to provide him with machinery that is better than his 2025 car.

The SF-25 went winless throughout the year when it came to grands prix, and in Hamilton's hands it did not even see a grand prix podium, although his team-mate Charles Leclerc was able to claim seven of those.

With new regulations hitting F1 this year, and a hopefully rejuvenated Hamilton after a winter break filled with holidays and fun, there is hope that the seven-time champion can get back to winning ways in 2026.

And either way, we know that he's going to look good in the car in 2026, with Ferrari recently revealing their stunning racesuits, although some fans were not impressed by the bright blue HP logo in the middle.

Hamilton himself also revealed his helmet design for 2026 at the same time, with another all-yellow design.

And it's that unveiling that has led to a change of profile picture on Instagram for the man with over 42 million followers.

Hamilton replaces Roscoe in profile picture update

Hamilton's latest helmet design features as his Instagram profile picture, an update on the picture that had been on there since the summer.

The Brit had an adorable picture of his beloved pet Roscoe Hamilton as his profile picture up until this week, and that had been in place since Roscoe sadly passed away last year.

Roscoe was a 12-year-old British bulldog, and passed away back in September after a short battle with pneumonia.

Hamilton paid tribute to the adorable pooch at the next race in Singapore in an emotional speech about the impact of having a dog in your life, while also putting him as his profile picture.

