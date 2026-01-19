Max Verstappen speaks out over Red Bull F1 engine rumours

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken out about Red Bull's 2026 power unit, following rumours of an alleged loophole found by the team.

Verstappen missed out on the 2025 title by just two points after a late Red Bull resurgence, and is very much hoping that the outfit can provide him with a car capable of challenging for the title again in 2026.

But Red Bull are entering a new era of power unit production, and that has led to suggestions from team principal Laurent Mekies that they might potentially struggle, particularly during the early stages of 2026.

However, ahead of the regulations reset that are coming to F1 power units from next season onwards, there have been rumours of an alleged loophole found by Red Bull powertrains and Mercedes.

The alleged trick regards the geometric compression ratio, which is changing within power units in 2026 from 18:1 last season down to 16:1.

The two teams were accused of uncovering a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap - estimated to be worth 15bhp which would result in significantly better lap times.

Audi, Honda and Ferrari, have since urged F1's governing body to close any potential loophole in the interpretation of those rules.

And now Verstappen has issued his response to the rumours. When asked if he feels like Red Bull has an edge heading into the season, Verstappen told Bloomberg: "It's impossible to know. Everyone is just trying everything they can and from our side, especially from my side, I have to focus on the driving.

"I'm not there to be the engine technician will explain everything in detail to you. At the end of the day, it's also something between the FIA and the engine manufacturers to sort out.

"I drive the car, and I trust that from our side, we always try to do our very best to get the most performance out of the engine."

How will Red Bull fare as a power unit manufacturer?

The FIA have already been forced to act ahead of the season to close a loophole surrounding fuel-flow meters, but haven't added any new guidance on the geometric compression rates as of yet.

They have, however, confirmed that a meeting will take place which will focus on the specifics of the power unit rules, as well as other aspects of the wholesale 2026 regulations reset.

Red Bull's new era of power unit production is being backed up by a partnership with Ford, who have stated that their commitment to F1 is absolute, no matter whether or not Verstappen leaves Red Bull in future years.

Time will tell how Red Bull will get on as a power unit manufacturer, but their powertrain director Ben Hodgkinson recently revealed his positivity about the project, rubbishing rumours that Mercedes were the manufacturer who have mastered the regulations.

