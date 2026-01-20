Audi F1: Podiums or problems? Here's what the drivers think

German automotive giants Audi have a long and storied history in motorsport - from the success of the iconic Audi Quattro in rally to their 13 victories at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The four rings have built up an impressive competition brand that rivals their road car legacy, so how will they fare when they take on F1?

Unlike brand new team Cadillac, Audi have been working away in the background on their F1 project for some time, but they have now officially completed their Sauber takeover and taken to the track under the rebranded Audi name for the very first time.

Kitted out in brand new adidas teamwear, Audi's inherited driver duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 9 for a track filming day ahead of the first round of pre-season testing at the same track later this month.

With new regulations for all 11 teams to tackle this season, there will be three rounds of testing, the first taking place behind closed doors in Barcelona between January 26 and January 30.

Audi's F1 operation is divided between three European locations in an effort to focus expertise in Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

Their in-house power unit is developed in Neuburg at the Audi Competence Center Motorsport, their chassis and race operations are based in Hinwil at what was previously the Sauber HQ, and a new technology center has been opened in the the 'motorsport valley' of England in Bicester to give the brand the best shot at poaching rival talent.

But will all these preparations pay off?

AUDI CAR LAUNCH: Date, time and how to watch live

Audi F1 stars share first thoughts after 2026 shakedown

2025 was the year that Hulkenberg finally made it to a grand prix podium and the German racer will certainly hope to continue that success with his transformed Audi outfit in 2026.

Bortoleto no longer carries the rookie label as the competitive field resets thanks to the new regulations cycle, so both drivers have as good a chance as any of the other 20 on the grid to pick up points, and maybe even wins this season.

So what do Audi's first F1 driver lineup make of what they've seen so far?

Speaking on the team's social channels after the first shakedown of the season earlier this month, Hulkenberg said: "[It's a] very nice and historic moment to roll out the four rings for the first time in Formula 1... it was a great feeling for all of us.

Bortoleto weighed in with his thoughts, saying: "It's incredible to see everyone happy and see everyone's effort, starting to pay off. We will keep pushing."

Audi have balanced experience and youth with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto, a combination that could really pay off under the leadership of Red Bull's former Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley.

Wheatley took up the role at the helm of Sauber in April 2025 and is well placed to lead the iconic auto brand in their first F1 campaign.

Ahead of Audi's F1 livery launch on January 20, Wheatley said of the project and their Barcelona shakedown: "I took a huge amount of encouragement out of today... it feels massively positive. It's an amazing day and I'm feeling all the positive energy."

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Related