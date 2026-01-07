Audi F1 car 'comes alive' after successful test

Audi have confirmed that they have fired up their maiden car in F1 for the very first time.

Taking over from Sauber for the 2026 season, the German manufacturer are building their own power units for the first time, and confirmed on Wednesday that they have fired up that brand new engine inside their 2026 car for the first time ahead of their official launch on January 20.

The exciting moment came on December 19, at the teams facility in Hinwil, Switzerland, with the team calling it a 'deeply emotional moment in which the car comes alive for the first time'.

Audi's entry into the sport has been overshadowed somewhat by Cadillac coming in as a completely new entity for the 2026 season, but the groundwork laid down by Sauber should actually put Audi in a much stronger position for the coming years.

Audi boss: Fire-up marks a new beginning

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG, said in the team's statement: “For Audi, entering Formula 1 is a key part of our brand’s ongoing renewal. This milestone is a clear demonstration of our ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ ambition." Team boss and former Ferrari man Mattia Binotto, added: “A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning. It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil.

"Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy. We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.” Meanwhile, team principal Jonathan Wheatley rounded off the statement by saying: “This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments.

"It energises the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track. This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

