F1 driver tipped to win his first race in 13 years AND the championship

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has been tipped to return to the top of the competitive order in 2026, 13 years after his last victory in F1.

The Spaniard last finished a season at the top of the drivers' standings way back in 2006, securing back-to-back championship victories having also claimed the crown in 2005.

Since making his debut in 2001, Alonso has driven for six different teams (five if you consider Renault and Alpine to be the same constructor), but former F1 team manager Peter Windsor has insisted it will be his latest squad, Aston Martin, who could deliver him a car capable of winning not just a race in 2026, but a championship too.

At the age of 44, Alonso remains the oldest driver on the F1 grid, but despite his age, he has been frequently tipped as one to watch in the upcoming 2026 season.

This year marks the start of F1's new regulations cycle which will run for five seasons until the end of the 2030 campaign, serving as a fresh start for all 11 teams.

Is Alonso set for an F1 comeback?

Alonso's Aston Martin squad look well-placed to hit the ground running in the new era of the sport thanks to Lawrence Stroll acquiring the signature of F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

The former Red Bull star will not only guide Aston Martin's technical team in 2026 but also take up the role of team principal, managing Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll.

Ahead of Alonso's first competitive debut in his new Aston Martin machinery in less than two months, renowned F1 journalist Windsor has tipped the 44-year-old for 2026 success via social media.

In a live Q&A on his social channels, Windsor said: "I do think Alonso can not only win a race, I think he can win a championship. And it won’t just be by luck or because of the fault of others that Fernando’s won a race, he’ll win a race because the car’s good and he’s still very quick."

"For one thing, if he does win the championship in 2026, why do you think he would retire, first point? And secondly, why do you think he'd just win a race?"

Windsor then highlighted that Alonso seemingly has all the tools to pick up his first grand prix victory since his home win at the 2013 Spanish GP, saying: "Adrian Newey, Honda engines, Fernando Alonso, massive money and support from [Lawrence] Stroll... If he doesn't win a race I'll be absolutely shocked, and I think he will be."

