F1 star's MUM found out he would be Max Verstappen's team-mate before he did
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar has explained how his mum knew more about his move to become Max Verstappen's team-mate than he did.
Following a brilliant rookie season in the sport at Racing Bulls, it was announced at the end of 2025 that Hadjar would be promoted up into the Red Bull seat, at the expense of Yuki Tsunoda.
Hadjar managed to claim his first grand prix podium in his first season in the sport, and finished ahead of Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in the drivers' championship, despite those two drivers having raced in a Red Bull during the season.
The Frenchman will partner Verstappen as Red Bull head into a new era of power unit production in partnership with Ford Racing.
It will also be the first season that the team are starting without Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, with both men leaving their positions after 20 years with the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2025.
Now, Hadjar has told Red Bull's YouTube channel about the moment that he found out about his move to Red Bull, stating that he rang his mum only to be surprised by her response.
Asked what he did when he found out he’d been given the Red Bull seat, Hadjar explained: "I just called my mum.
"She said that she actually got the phone call before I had it, she knew before I did. She’s my manager, she knows more than I do."
Will Red Bull be fighting for championships in 2026?
Alongside their new power unit partnership, Red Bull are also now being guided by a new team principal in Laurent Mekies, who replaced Horner.
On top of this, there are new regulations sweeping into the sport that might just help Red Bull to challenge closer to McLaren in 2026.
On the other hand, they could take a step backwards next year, which would potentially be the catalyst for Verstappen opting to leave the team for whichever rival have managed to master the new regulations.
Time will tell as to where both Hadjar and Verstappen are challenging in the pecking order.
