F1 boss believes he's turned backmarkers into title contenders but there's a problem

The 2026 F1 season could see the competitive order completely reset across the grid, as all 11 teams will soon reveal their take on the new regulations.

The upcoming season will see a significant shift away from the ground effect era just as some teams really seemed to be emerging from the back of the pack to take on the frontrunners.

One outfit that impressed last year were Williams, a squad who just one year ago finished second from last in the constructors' championship.

After a disappointing result in 2024, the Grove-based F1 team came back fighting, this time with four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz among their ranks.

The Spaniard and his new team-mate Alex Albon excelled under the leadership of former Mercedes man James Vowles, leading Williams to claim the title of best of the rest after a fifth-place finish in the team standings in 2025.

Vowles shifts 2026 Williams expectations

Vowles first took over the team principal role at Williams in 2023 having worked under Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for nearly a decade.

The British engineer has always spoken highly of his new team, setting no limit to what they can achieve, but recent comments from the 46-year-old suggest Vowles is lowering his expectations for 2026.

"I've done everything we need to do to develop this team to championship-level potential in the future, but we don't have the facilities or the capabilities of Mercedes," Vowles explained.

"It's that simple these days,"he added, abandoning the optimistic tone he has so often adopted when discussing his chances of returning Williams to title-winning ways.

Williams have been a customer team of the Silver Arrows since 2014 and will be extending their engine partnership with Wolff's squad for 2026.

But whilst rumours have continued to swirl that Mercedes may have a highly competitive engine on their hands for the new regulations cycle, Vowles simply doesn't believe that his team will be able to compete with Wolff's next season.

"While they can focus almost exclusively on getting to grips with the new regulations, I've been more concerned with laying the foundation and focusing on the 2026 car," Vowles continued, before cementing his opinion by adding: "I'm sure Mercedes will be very strong."

