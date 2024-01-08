F1 team strikes major Mercedes deal

Cal Gaunt

Monday 8 January 2024 17:57

Williams Racing has confirmed that Mercedes-Benz will continue supplying power units for the team beyond the 2026 F1 season.

The extension of this partnership into the new technical regulation era starting in 2026 is said to underline the two teams' commitment to excellence and innovation, dating back to the hybrid era's beginning in 2014.

Notably, the upcoming power units will use 100 per cent sustainable fuel, adhering to stringent sustainability standards. Performance enhancements will include an upgraded electrical system with a single 350 kW electric motor — almost three times more powerful than the current MGU-K.

Importantly, the development of these advanced power units will adhere to cost cap regulations, ensuring financial sustainability while pushing the boundaries of performance.

Toto Wolff and Williams team principal James Vowles formerly worked together at Mercedes

Williams began their power unit partnership with Mercedes in 2014

Vowles: It's a positive step

"We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.

“The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team's aspirations in the medium and long term.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house."

Toto Wolff is enthused by the deal extension with Williams

Wolff: Deal symbolic of Mercedes strength

“We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations," Wolff added.

“Today’s news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy.

“Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams.

"As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply.”

