F1 team prepare to welcome 'icon' in 2026 revamp

Williams have begun preparations to welcome an 'icon' to their F1 team as a new era looms for the Grove-based squad.

Team principal James Vowles carried out an impressive transformation in 2025, turning Williams into a competitive midfield outfit from a bottom-tier team.

Since the 46-year-old took up the role at the helm of the team after leaving Mercedes in 2023, he has maintained that his focus is on returning the legacy team to championship-winning ways.

Though this presented as a lofty goal three years ago, it now doesn't seem so unlikely after ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz proved Williams had what it took to get back on the podium this year.

Across the 2025 campaign, Sainz picked up two grand prix podiums and a top-three finish in the US GP sprint race, indicating a sign of good things to come ahead of the regulations overhaul for 2026.

Williams finished firmly in fifth place in the constructors' standings this year, and given that the team who finish first get the least amount of wind tunnel time, they will be allocated a healthy amount, another benefit as they prepare for the new regulations.

Williams countdown to new F1 era

The new era of regulations sweeping into the sport next season is not the only change Williams are preparing for.

From January, Vowles' squad will race as Atlassian Williams F1 Team instead of Atlassian Williams Racing, in a move which the team have said better reflects their legacy to their ambitious future.

The current ‘W’ logo will also get a revamp and is set to be replaced in just a matter of days with a modern reimagining of Frank Williams’ famous ‘Forward W’, which was first introduced in 1977 and went on to feature on every one of the team's nine constructors’ world championship-winning cars.

As 2026 looms, eagle-eyed F1 fans have taken to social media to point out that Williams have launched a live countdown on their official website to mark the change, which will take place on January 2, 2026.

The introduction of the 2026 regulations could reset the competitive order entirely, and no one knows whether Williams will be fighting for podiums instantly or not.

Vowles has made a habit of stressing this point throughout 2025, but he, Sainz and fellow Williams driver Alex Albon are all committed to the team longterm and will be equally committed to hitting the ground running under their new identity next season.

