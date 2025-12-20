Carlos Sainz revisits incredible 2025 F1 predictions

The F1 season may be technically over (alright, more than just technically), but we're still all wringing out some last enjoyment from it.

Not least, looking back at some bold predictions made at the start of the season by the drivers – with one in particular now looking almost prophetic.

That one driver is Carlos Sainz, as you'll have probably figured out from the headline and main image of this here article you've clicked on. If you hadn't figured out this was about Carlos Sainz by now, consider seeing a medical professional at your earliest convenience.

What? Yes, we know you've got lots of Christmas shopping to do and there's that nasty flu going around, just think about it. It's your wellbeing. Okay? Okay.

Carlos Sainz's 2025 F1 predictions

The Spaniard went 3/3 with his prediction categories, even tentatively choosing to predict a podium finish for himself – he ended up with two, including Williams' first in a full race since 2017.

Sainz was looking back recently on what he'd written down pre-season, reading back: "My biggest goal this season is to help Williams to take a big step forward while I enjoy the ride.

"I did enjoy the ride, and we did take a pretty big step forward! Three words that would described the 2025 season...'Tight', correct, it's been very tight. 'Exciting', it's been very exciting for everyone, and 'surprising'. And it's been surprising for everyone, so far so good.

"My wildcard prediction for the 2025 season is...'podium'. Yes. Yes! We did it! People call me a liar now on social media because I said that we would not get a podium in the year. To be honest, I put a question mark [next to the prediction]. It's almost 100 per cent, no? I'm quite happy with this!"

F1 HEADLINES: ‘Game over’ for Hamilton as Ferrari boss explores 2026 reshuffle

Related