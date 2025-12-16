F1 boss swaps pitwall for podium in stunning victory

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles swapped his headset for a racing helmet in Abu Dhabi, where he took part in the 2025 Gulf 12 Hours.

Since taking over as Williams boss in 2023, Vowles has secured the signature of four-time grands prix winner Carlos Sainz, who in turn, has rewarded the team with two podium finishes in 2025.

With the help of Alex Albon, Williams secured fifth in the constructors' championship at the end of the year, the team's best finish since 2017.

After 24 races, you'd think Vowles would fancy a break from the racetrack, but instead he made his racing return with Garage 59 at the Gulf 12 Hours.

The Gulf 12 Hours is a 12-hour annual GT endurance racing event that takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit after F1's season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Preparations began in September, with a two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain for Vowles, before taking to Yas Marina behind the wheel of McLaren 720S GT3.

The 46-year-old was in good company for the endurance race, joined by a two-time International GT Open Pro-Am champion in Marco Pulcini and a Pro-Am winner Alexander West, with the quartet completed by Mark Sansom.

Vowles wins Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi

Vowles' team emerged as the winners in the Am category, standing on the top step of the podium for his racing return.

The team boss shared the podium celebrations to his social media, where he wrote: "Fantastic! AM category winners after 12 tough hours of racing alongside some incredible drivers and teams. This victory means that, for the second consecutive year, Garage 59 leaves the Gulf 12 Hours as class winners.

"From 09:00 this morning through until 23:00 this evening, we gave it everything and we couldn’t be happier with this result. Thank you to everyone for the support over the past few days and those who came out in person.

"A final thanks to West, Sansom and Pulcini. Brilliant teammates. Thank you to Garage 59. Really happy with my progress and a weekend I won’t forget."

This wasn't Vowles' first foray into racing, previously taking part in the Asian Le Mans Series also in the McLaren 720S GT3 with Garage 59 in 2022, where he finished 17th.

Williams also took the opportunity to celebrate the boss' win on social media, and added: "AM category winners in Abu Dhabi.

"A weekend to remember for JV and the Garage 59 team as they competed in the Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina Circuit."

Vowles' driver Carlos Sainz also congratulated his boss in the comments, replying with an applause emoji.

