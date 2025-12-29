Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been spotted at the wheel of yet another iconic piece of machinery during the 2025 off-season.

Like many motorsport stars, Alonso enjoys a lavish lifestyle and is often spotted in a destination that epitomises luxury- Monaco.

Despite being one of the few drivers on the modern F1 grid to not live in the tax haven, the Spaniard can often be seen out on the roads in an array of impressive supercars, but this is quite possibly the best in his collection.

In a clip which has now gained the attention of adoring fans on social media, Alonso could be seen driving around the streets of Monaco in a Mercedes Benz CLK GTR, which is just one of 20 models to exist and boasts a powerful V12 engine.

Alonso's car donned a personalised number plate which read '1414' in a nod to the F1 driver number he has held for the entirety of his esteemed career, and will continue with for 2026.

Alonso stuns fans with multi-million machinery

As the images of Alonso's stunning car spread on social media, fans flocked to the comments to point out the price, with one user writing: "Holy s*** just looked it up and it costs $10m."

"This must be his most rare (and expensive) hypercar yet," another commented, whilst one fan pointed out: "More most likely. Not sure when one sold last time but with the numbers on auctions for some cars it could reach more than the 10mil."

The car is an all-time classic and is the road legal version of the model which was built by Mercedes to compete in the 1997 FIA GT Championship, which the team managed to take home both titles in that year.

The model returned to the series the following year and the road car version has previously been valued from anywhere between $4million to over $10million.

Despite now competing for Aston Martin in F1, Alonso was also recently seen showing off another car from his impressive collection.

Just last month, the 44-year-old appeared at the wheel of a Ferrari 512 TR, which he was spotted driving proudly, once again around the busy streets of the principality.

But don't be fooled, it also pays for the F1 legend to drive for Aston Martin, with the champion recently taking to Instagram to share a snap of him standing smugly in front of his Aston Martin Valiant.

The model originated from a personal commission for the two-time champion, with the star describing it on social media as the 'perfect Sunday ride'.

