F1 fans have been left stunned on social media after two-time champion Fernando Alonso was spotted at the wheel of a Ferrari once again.

The now 44-year-old signed for the Scuderia in F1 ahead of the 2010 campaign and competed with the Italian outfit until the end of the 2014 season.

Though his stint in red saw him reignite his fiercely competitive nature, Alonso sadly failed to pick up any further championships during this time.

He was one of the best drivers on the grid in the early 2010s but the pairing of Red Bull's machinery and the sheer talent of Sebastian Vettel were no match for Alonso, who lost out on the championship to the German at the final hurdle in Abu Dhabi on more than one occasion.

But despite having parted with Ferrari over a decade ago, the brand clearly still holds a special place in Alonso's heart, proven by the champion's recent appearance at the wheel of a Ferrari 512 TR, which he was spotted driving proudly.

Alonso's impressive supercar collection

In a video posted to social media platform 'X', Alonso could be seen piloting the gorgeous supercar, which looked stunning on the streets of Monaco in the brand's iconic Rosso Corsa shade.

Though the car in fact is not brand new, it did catch the attention of fans in the comments, with one user simply writing: "Amazing."

Others were more concerned with the price tag of the classic car, which would no doubt go for hundreds of thousands of pounds should the Aston Martin star ever opt to sell it.

One fan pointed out the champion's connection to Ferrari, writing: "you might leave Ferrari but Ferrari will never leave you," whilst another quoted Vettel's famous saying, 'everybody is a Ferrari fan'.

Having driven for an array of F1 teams in his lengthy career so far, Alonso has naturally acquired quite the supercar and hypercar collection. In 2024, his multi-million collection was also reported to include the Ferrari LaFerrari.

Ferrari may boast an impressive output of supercars but Aston Martin are no slackers! Among Alonso's personal collection are a couple of highly impressive pieces of machinery from the luxury British manufacturer, including the Aston Martin Valiant and Aston Martin Valkyrie, designed by none other than his future team principal, Adrian Newey.

