Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff opens up on tough upbringing

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has opened up about his difficult childhood and what it was like to experience 'living in survival mode' after his family fell on tough times.

Prior to his success in the pinnacle of motorsport, Wolff lived a modest life on a farm in Austria, having grown up in his birthplace of Vienna.

As the son of an anaesthetist and a transport business manager, Wolff was hardly handed his role at the helm of the Silver Arrows.

The 53-year-old has been candid about his upbringing and is among one of the most hardworking, humble leadership figures walking among the modern F1 paddock.

When Wolff was just eight years old, his father was diagnosed with a brain tumour, forcing he and his sister to go through the trauma of dealing with the emotional struggle and financial hardship they experienced as a family.

Wolff shares childhood struggles after father's health diagnosis

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Wolff opened up on these testing times, sharing how it shaped him into the successful man he is today.

"I suffered a lot during my upbringing," he told the publication.

"As a teenager, you just try to survive. I always had this feeling from my early teens onwards that I didn’t want to be dependent on a parent anymore. I felt embarrassed, I wanted to look after my sister and myself, because I couldn’t rely on a parent – for valid reasons.

"My father was great, but once he became ill his personality changed; and my mother was in survival mode herself, and she needed to live her own life. And I am at peace with that now," Wolff added.

Decades on from the upsetting diagnosis, Wolff is a significant shareholder, CEO and team principal of an outstanding F1 squad and the Austrian has now admitted that he has come to terms with his at times difficult childhood.

"I owe them what I am today," he continued upon reflection of the impact his parents had on him.

"In a way I also owe them my ambition – I wanted to do it for myself, to succeed. It was about survival, about wanting to have control,” he concluded.

READ MORE: Multi-year deal confirmed for Verstappen and Mercedes

Related