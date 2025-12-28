F1 team boss goes on park run with baby daughter
F1 team boss goes on park run with baby daughter
The life of an F1 team principal is an immensely hectic one, even during the winter break.
But this star of the paddock has led by example and still found time to take his newborn daughter for what is surely her first park run during F1's off-season.
Earlier this year, Williams F1 boss James Vowles welcomed his second child with wife Rachel Rolph.
In July, the former Mercedes Motorsport Strategy Director revealed via Instagram that the couple had brought a happy, healthy daughter into the world, with their firstborn Elodie no longer an only child.
And after an impressive 2025 season that saw Vowles take Williams from a last-place team to a competitive midfield outfit, the Brit took to social media to share a wholesome Christmas holiday activity that saw him take part in the global volunteer-led initiative park run.
Vowles joined by newborn in off-season outing
The 46-year-old shared a selfie on social media at the start line of the weekly 5km event which takes place every Saturday of the year, and annually on Christmas Day.
He also provided a snap which showed his daughter nestled away cosily in a pram which Vowles presumably pushed for the duration of the event.
Alongside the pictures, Vowles wrote: "Park Run, with my daughter who was munching on snacks whilst the rest of us exercised..."
Though the British engineer spends the majority of his time at the helm of the Grove-based F1 outfit, he is likely to be keeping his fitness due to his own passion for racing which recently saw him get back behind the wheel.
Following the conclusion of the 2025 F1 championship, Vowles competed in this year's Gulf 12 Hours in a McLaren 720S GT3 at the Yas Marina Circuit with Garage 59, where he and his team secured a victory in the AM category.
